HUNTINGTON — Two Marshall art professors were recently featured in a European exhibition for work highlighting West Virginia.
Earlier this year, Marshall University Art Professor Ian Hagarty attended public screenings and the award ceremony for the European Cultural Centre’s Personal Structures — Reflections exhibition, held in conjunction with the Venice Biennale 2022.
A work by Hagarty and Marshall Photography Associate Professor Danny Kaufmann, “Riverine,” was featured. Both plan to use their experience to develop new curricula within the School of Art and Design.
Hagarty, who teaches painting, drawing and other courses, said it was the biggest exhibition opportunity of their careers.
“We wanted to embrace this opportunity to challenge ourselves to do something different and meaningful,” he said. “Knowing that there was going to be this massive international audience, we wanted to showcase where we live in this significant moment and saw it as a unique opportunity to promote West Virginia in a positive way.”
The Venice Biennale is a premier international art exhibition and the world’s oldest biennial exhibition. According to the European Cultural Centre, it attracts 500,000 visitors from April through November, so the opportunity to exhibit during the Venice Biennale brings international attention to the New River Gorge National Park and West Virginia. Riverine celebrates the park and reflects its rich anthropological, cultural and geological chronology.
Riverine was made possible via major support from the Chiericozzi family, Marshall’s College of Arts and Media, the Marshall University Foundation and the Marshall University Research Corporation (MURC). The two professors also received the Marshall University Distinguished Artists and Scholars group award for “Riverine” in 2022.
