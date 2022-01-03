HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Şölen Dikener, who teaches cello, and his wife, Yeşim Altaş-Dikener, a pianist, have recorded a new CD, “My Beautiful Star,” which will be released Jan. 7.
The CD — which is their second recording through Centaur Records, a leading U.S. CD publisher and distributor — includes 21 vocal songs arranged for cello and piano.
Şölen Dikener arranged each of the songs for cello.
The composers of the songs include Donaudy, Rossini, Mozart, Schumann, Boehm, Sullivan, Coates, Quilter, Fauré, Paladilhe, Hahn, Debussy, Poulenc, Beach, Giannini and Barber.
The CD was recorded at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington, with fellow Marshall School of Music faculty member Mark Zanter serving as recording engineer and co-producer. The Dikeners also expressed thanks for the sponsorship of Fernando and Maria Dominguez.
