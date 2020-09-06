HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Recreation Center will host a weekly kayaking trip at Beech Fork State Park. The trip will occur every Wednesday starting Sept. 9 until Oct. 14 from 6-8 p.m.
This event will offer a chance for students and community members to enjoy all Beech Fork Lake has to offer. The participants will paddle around the lake together to provide everyone with a safe experience.
The event is $10 for members of the rec center and $20 for non-members. All the equipment will be provided and is cleaned properly before and after use. Participants who wish to bring their own equipment may do so as well. To sign up, visit the welcome desk at the Rec located at 402 Thundering Herd Drive on the Huntington campus or sign up online at marshall.edu/campusrec.
For more information about the “Weekly Paddles” event, contact Kayla Dodd, Assistant Director, Marketing & Membership at 304-696-3633 or dodd18@marshall.edu. For more information on the Marshall University Recreation Center visit www.marshall.edu/campusrec.