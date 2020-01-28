HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Recreation Center once again will host its Indoor Triathlon on Saturday, Feb. 29. The event will begin at 8 a.m.
All proceeds will benefit the SRC (Student Rec Council), helping with student development activities and conference attendance.
Sign up at the Rec or online at TriStateRacer.com.
Adult participants must swim 300 yards (12 pool-lengths), complete 8 miles on a spinning bike and 2 miles on a treadmill.
Youth participants must swim 150 yards (6 pool-lengths), complete 4 miles on a spinning bike and 1 mile (7 laps) on the track.
Entry fees are $20 per person in advance, $40 the day of race and $50 for two- or three-person corporate teams.