HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Rec Center will host a Spring Break Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 through March 27.
Healthy Herd Youth Camp is an active day camp, full of games, activities, climbing and swimming. Specific activities vary on a day to day basis.
Our camp counselors have the energy to match the campers, and act as mentors and coaches to provide a safe environment for campers to grow.
All youth camps are for children ages 4-12, no exceptions. Campers must bring a lunch; a snack is provided.
Early bird registration is open through Feb. 14, and the rates are: $105 for members or $130 for non-members.
Standard registration rates apply Feb. 15 through the beginning of the Spring Break Camp and the rates are: $130 for members and $155 for non-members. Before and after care options are available.
Registration can be completed online at marshall.edu/campusrec or in person at the Rec Pro Shop.