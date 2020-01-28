20191128-kidscamp-07.jpg
Lori Wolfe/The Herald-Dispatch Children participate in games while attending Fall Kids Camp Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Rec Center will host a Spring Break Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 through March 27.

Healthy Herd Youth Camp is an active day camp, full of games, activities, climbing and swimming. Specific activities vary on a day to day basis.

Our camp counselors have the energy to match the campers, and act as mentors and coaches to provide a safe environment for campers to grow.

All youth camps are for children ages 4-12, no exceptions. Campers must bring a lunch; a snack is provided.

Early bird registration is open through Feb. 14, and the rates are: $105 for members or $130 for non-members.

Standard registration rates apply Feb. 15 through the beginning of the Spring Break Camp and the rates are: $130 for members and $155 for non-members. Before and after care options are available.

Registration can be completed online at marshall.edu/campusrec or in person at the Rec Pro Shop.

