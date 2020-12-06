HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Rec Center will host a Winter Kids Camp from Dec. 28-30.
Each day of camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with before and after care options available. Before care takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and after care options are available from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Healthy Herd Youth Camp is an active day camp full of games, activities, climbing and swimming. Specific activities vary on a day to day basis.
Camp counselors have the energy to match the campers, and act as mentors and coaches to provide a safe environment for campers to grow.
Rec camp is for children ages 5-12. Snack will be provided each day or campers may bring their own. Children must bring their own lunch.
Advanced registration is required as capacity is limited to 36 campers. Additional safety measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all campers and staff, such as temperature checks upon arrival and social distancing. Masks will be required for campers and staff members.
Registration rates are: $130 for members and $160 for non-members. Before and after care options are available and are free to members and $15 for non-members.
Registration must be completed by Dec. 21 online at marshall.edu/campusrec or in person at the Rec Pro Shop.
For more information, contact sandersjo@marshall.edu or via phone at 304-696-4652.