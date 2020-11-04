HUNTINGTON — While it’s once again time for the annual Marshall University International Festival, the 57th annual event will be virtual this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Marshall’s Office of International Student Services will host the virtual festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at which time guests are invited to visit tinyurl.com/muinternationalfestival to join. The event URL will not be available prior to the start of the event.
“We are excited to continue this tradition virtually,” said Jyotsna Patel, event coordinator and administrator for the Office of International Student Services at Marshall, in a news release. “Showcasing the exceptional cultural experiences that Marshall University has to offer has always been the center of this annual event, and we are excited to be able to continue to share the global experience with the community.”
West Virginia’s oldest and longest-running international festival will feature international foods, world music, dance and displays representing many different countries and cultures. Event participants will also receive exclusive discounts from participating local restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill — 5th Avenue location, Fuji Express, Kustom Kream, La Famiglia, Rapid Fired Pizza, Le Bistro Huntington, The Cellar Door Huntington and New China Garden.
“We would love for our local elementary and middle school students to attend, as this is a great opportunity for them to learn about and experience cultures from around the world,” Patel said in the release. “Students will be able to log onto the festival and meet our international community while enjoying all kinds of international entertainment and children’s activities.”
This year, goody bags will be offered for the class that has the most students log on from grades K-8. More details are available at www.marshall.edu/iss/festival.
Guests also are invited to participate in a virtual silent auction Nov. 7-13 on the International Student Services Facebook page. All proceeds from the auction support the annual International Festival.