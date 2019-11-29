HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s contemporary a cappella singing group, 3rd Avenue, will perform its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Smith Recital Hall on the Huntington campus.
“Our show features many of us individually as performers and creators, but will also showcase our strengths as an ensemble,” said 3rd Avenue member Cassidy Craddock, a junior psychology major. “We have been able to add a lot of literature to our set this semester, which allows us to give a concert full of variety. Most importantly, we really enjoy singing together. I think the love and respect we have for each other becomes very evident every time we perform.”
She said the group will sing a lot of fun contemporary tunes and “a few very serious pieces of music that are symbolically heavy. There is definitely something for everyone, although a goal we have is to perform each song in a way everyone can feel and enjoy,” Craddock said.
The singers will perform under the direction of Marshall faculty member Dr. Briana Nannen.
“We have a wide variety of music this semester and are looking forward to premiering our signature tune, ‘3rd Avenue,’ written by group members Kristin Johnson and Jason Morgan,” Nannen said.
The concert is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media. Free parking is available on the Marshall campus after 7 p.m.