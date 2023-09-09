The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Drinko Library is hosting “Indigenous Appalachia,” an exhibit that will be on display through Dec. 11 on the first floor Learning Commons area.

The traveling exhibit comes from West Virginia University, which is situated on land that includes ancestral territories of the Shawnee, Lenape (or Delaware), Cherokee, Haudenosaunee (or Iroquois — the Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Mohawk, Tuscarora) and other Indigenous peoples.

