HUNTINGTON — The MUsic Alive Guest Artist and Faculty Collaboration Concert Series and Woodlands Chamber Series, directed by Solen Dikener, Dale Capehart and Molly Watson, will present two performances Oct. 9-10.

They will feature Francesco Mastromatteo, a professor of chamber music at the Conservatory U. Giordano in Foggia, Italy, who is serving as the 2019 Edwards Distinguished Professor in Marshall’s College of Arts and Media. He will be accompanied by Johan Botes on piano and Dikener on cello, performing music by Bach, Taglietti, Couperin, Cassado, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninov and Bizet/Orr.

The performances will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Woodlands Retirement Community and at noon Thursday, Oct. 10, at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington. Both performances will be free and open to the public.

The concerts are sponsored by the Marshall University School of Music, First Presbyterian Church and the Woodlands Retirement Community.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.