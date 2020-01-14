HUNTINGTON — The MUsic Alive Guest Artist and Faculty Collaboration Concert Series continues Jan 16-17 in Huntington, featuring the Capital Duo with Hilary Walther Cumming on violin and Duncan J. Cumming on piano. The duo will also give a repeat performance in Ironton as part of Ironton Arts Council Concert Series.
The theme is “Celebrating the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven,” and the two musicians will present live performances of his duo sonatas for piano and violin at the following times and locations:
noon, Thursday, Jan, 16, at First Presbyterian Church;
2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Woodlands Retirement Community; and
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Ohio University Southern Bowman Auditorium in Ironton, Ohio.
The Huntington concerts are free and open to the public. The Ironton concert is a ticketed event.