It is a busy time of year for the students and faculty at Marshall University. Spring break is up ahead and the end of the school year looms after that, so this is the season of productivity and advancement.
To take advantage of this heightened environment of collegiate learning and the showcasing of skills enhanced and acquired since last fall, Marshall University is hosting its 11th annual Festival of New Music on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27-28.
This event is free to the public and will feature new and exciting music being created by special guest artists who are coming in for the festival, as well as Marshall students who are composing their own groundbreaking works.
The festival will be split into three parts.
Concert One of the Festival of New Music happens today, Feb. 27, at noon at First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave. in Huntington. Titled “MUsic Alive,” this will be a chamber concert featuring special guest oboist Richard Kravchak who will be performing original music connected to fixed art.
Concert Two is titled “Collage” and it will take place at 7:30 p.m. today, Feb. 27, at the Smith Music Recital Hall located at the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue on Marshall’s campus. This is the event where Marshall students get to showcase their unique compositions next to an array of established guest artists who will also perform. Scheduled to appear will be Eric Simonson, Mark Snyder, Roxann Morgan Rowley, the Next Reflex Dance Collective, Mark Zanter and the aforementioned Marshall University student composers.
For those into out-on-the-edge experimental music and multimedia art, Concert Three will be a provocative and exciting evening of inventive sounds, music and visuals. Happening at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Black Sheep Burrito and Brews in Pullman Square in downtown Huntington, this free show is appropriately titled Electrifest. Performing challenging but fun music on all kinds of unique instruments and offering up simultaneous multimedia art will be John Shuff, Anthony Almendarez, Timothy Moyers, Mike Waldeck and Mark Zanter.
Zanter, coordinator of music theory and composition at Marshall University, is the producer, host and performer for this year’s 11th annual New Music Festival. He is coming up on his 20th anniversary as a Marshall University faculty member.
“As for Concert One, Richard Kravchak is from southern Mississippi and he is a really great oboe player when it comes to contemporary music,” Zanter said.
“Richard is playing several pieces including an oboe concerto that I wrote for him in 2014. What will be cool about this show is that we are doing his music with media instead of a string orchestra, which will make it more of a chamber version of the piece.”
Zanter is also excited about Concert Two, which will give the music-loving audience a chance to see and hear accomplished artists as well as new music by Marshall students.
“(Thursday) night’s show will feature about a half a dozen student pieces,” said Zanter. “We will work with the students to do a little more of a bang with this show concerning press releases and event posters so they can get their stuff out there and really compete. It just gives the students another sense of what you can do when producing an event to try and bring it to a wider audience.
“The student pieces will run the gamut as there will be a freshman student performing, one sophomore, one senior and three graduate students. So, you will see the range of student ability and approaches, performing chamber music as well as music for film.”
On Friday evening, Concert Three, aka Electrifest, will be a mesmerizing show for those who want their music edgy and multifaceted.
“Electrifest will be sort of a festival of live electro-acoustic music combining improvisation and film,” said Zanter.
“We have been doing this show for about three years now. Electro-acoustic music is where most of the music is made by using electro-acoustic means. It may include recorded sounds, it may include synthesizers or it might include children’s toys that have been rewired and other unusual things. So, it will be a broad spectrum of approaches. We want Electrifest to bring more innovative and contemporary music into a venue where people will normally expect to see a singer-songwriter or a small band. We are transplanting our experimental music into a main street venue, and the cool thing is that a lot of people seem to dig it. I am always surprised at the folks that come out to these events out of curiosity or they just want to see something new.”
As Zanter reaches the two-decade mark of teaching college students at Marshall, he has noticed some changes with the student mentality over the years.
“The talent level of incoming students at Marshall hasn’t really changed much over the years,” said Zanter.
“But one of the things that the student composers are increasingly interested in these days is writing music for media. We have one class here where they work with dancers, so they produce mostly electronic music for the dancers to choreograph. So, that is kind of the shift, as in back in the day when I was in school, we would study experimental music and make experimental music mostly for our peers. These days, the students are interested in reaching wider audiences with multimedia, getting their art out there in whatever platform that is available to them. They will use YouTube, Bandcamp or Soundcloud to not only generate interest, but also to earn revenue for their work.”
Support for this festival was provided by Marshall University School of Music, the College of Arts and Media and the MUsic Alive Concert Series.
Visit https://www.marshall.edu/music/calendar/ for an up-to-date listing of events.