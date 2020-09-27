HUNTINGTON — Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, received several awards in the dotCOMM Awards 2019-2020 Competition. The winners were named in a letter this month from Dallas, Texas.
The awards “signify that our broadcasting students continue to excel in providing quality programming both over the air and online for the listeners of the campus radio station,” said Chuck G. Bailey, professor of radio-television production and management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM. “… Overall, this tremendous effort, during this uncertain time, helps to start building toward what I hope will be another successful year by the volunteer student staff of WMUL-FM in garnering recognition for Marshall University and the College of Arts and Media, as well as the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, from state, regional, national and international broadcasting organizations.”
WMUL earned Platinum Award entries in the categories of Audio/Radio/Podcast Sports Program, Video Sports Program Audio/Radio/Podcast Sports Play-by-Play Programming and Entertainment Video.
Audio/Radio/Podcast Sports ProgramPlatinum Awards were earned in this category for:
The March 8, 2019, edition of “Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia,” a collaborative high school sports radio program between WMUL-FM and WFGH-FM in Fort Gay, West Virginia, that is broadcast to a statewide audience. Running from 9 p.m. to midnight each Friday night during the high school basketball season with its audio signal originating from the studios of WMUL-FM, it includes a high definition video signal coming from the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communication’s Television Studio A. Volunteer hosts Ryan Epling, Ric Morrone, Joe Linville, Bill Cornwell and guests provide fans with continual score updates, interviews and analysis of the evening’s games.
“Herd Roundup” with host Tyler Kennett, a sophomore from Rock, broadcast April 5, 2019.
Video Sports Program
A Platinum Award was earned in this category for the March 8, 2019, edition of “Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia.”
Audio/Radio/Podcast Sports Play-by-Play ProgrammingA Platinum Award was earned in this category for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of College Insider.com Tournament Championship Marshall men’s basketball versus University of Wisconsin Green Bay on April 4, 2019, played at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia. The students calling the men’s basketball game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:
Play-by-Play announcer: Nick Verzolini, a junior from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania;
Color Commentator: Andrew Rogers, a sophomore from Clarksburg;
Courtside Reporter: Savanah Matney, a senior from South Point, Ohio;
Engineer: Wesley Steele, a sophomore from Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Entertainment VideoA Platinum Award was earned in this category for WMUL-FM’s Classroom Concert Series, featuring Maggie. The live interview was conducted by host of the program Austin Creel, a recent graduate from Parkersburg. The producers of the playing and singing recording session were Sam Adkins, recent graduate from Huntington, and Michael Stanley, WMUL-FM’s Operations Manager from West Hamlin. The program broadcast over WMUL-FM and posted online Feb. 14, 2019.
The Gold Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were in the categories Audio/Radio/Podcast Program, Audio Podcast Single Episode, Audio/Radio/Podcast Promotion and Audio/Radio/Podcast Sports Play-by-Play Programming.
Audio Podcast Single Episode
A Gold Award was earned in this category for “Jon Elmore’s Legendary Career,” written and produced by Tyler Kennett, a sophomore from Rock, broadcast during “Herd Roundup” on March 22, 2019.
Another Gold Award was earned in this category for “Rachel Rousseau, Conference USA Softball Player of the Week,” written and produced by Nick Verzolini and broadcast during Herd Roundup” on April 12, 2019, and made available online.
Audio/Radio/Podcast Program
A Gold Award was earned in this category for the “49th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony November 14, 2019,” a live remote, with hosts of the program and Makaylah Wheeler, a junior from Huntington, and Tyler Kennett, broadcast Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The remote broadcast was produced on site by Spencer DuPuis, a senior from Leesburg, Virginia, and engineered from the WMUL-FM on-air studio by David Adkins, a junior from Huntington.
Audio/Radio/Podcast Sports ProgramA Gold Award was earned in this category for “Herd Roundup” with host Spencer DuPuis, broadcast Dec. 6, 2019.
Audio/Radio/Podcast Sports Play-by-Play ProgrammingA Gold Award was earned in this category for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall Football versus Virginia Military Institute (VMI) played on Aug. 31, 2019, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia. The students calling the football game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:
Play-by-play announcer: Andrew Rogers;
Color commentator: Nick Verzolini;
Sideline Reporter: Savanah Matney;
On-site Engineer: Spencer DuPuis;
Engineers: Wesley Steele and Tyler Kennett.
Another Gold Award was earned for WMUL-FM’s broadcast of Marshall men’s basketball versus Western Kentucky University Jan. 12, 2019, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The students calling the men’s basketball game broadcast over FM 88.1 were:
Play-by-Play announcer: Spencer DuPuis.
Color Commentator: Nick Verzolini.
Engineer: Wesley Steele
Engineer: Tyler Kennett
Audio/Radio/Podcast Promotion
A Gold Award was earned in this category for “WMUL Cult,” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation beginning Sept. 26, 2019. It was produced by Zane Bowles, a junior from Sandstone and features the primary voice talents of Zane Bowles, and the background cult chanting talents of David Adkins; Derrick Bowen, a junior from Huntington; Haley Brown, a freshman from Weirton; Andrew Corliss, a sophomore from Evans; Ashley Ross, a junior from Huntington; Tristan Shepard, a junior from Prichard; and Wesley Steele.
The Honorable Mention Award winning entries by WMUL-FM were in the categories Audio/Radio/Podcast Program, Audio Podcast Single Episode, Social Media Marketing/Twitter, Social Media Marketing/Instagram, and YouTube Video.
Social Media Marketing: Twitter
An Honorable Mention was earned by WMUL’s Station Twitter account for its use during station events, for coverage of campus/community news and updates from the local music scene throughout the academic year. One may follow it at @WMUL_Radio. The Twitter account was overseen in 2019-2020 by Makaylah Wheeler, WMUL-FM news director and executive director, Spencer DuPuis, Contest Coordinator, Landon Mitchell, music director, and Tyler Kennett, social media coordinator.
Another Honorable Mention was earned by WMUL’s FM 88 Sports Twitter account for its use during sporting events and continual coverage of Marshall sports throughout the academic year. One may follow it at @WMUL_Sports. The Twitter account is overseen by all members of the FM 88 Sports Staff.
Social Media Marketing: InstagramAn Honorable Mention was earned by WMUL’s FM 88 Sports Instagram account for its use during sporting events and continual coverage of Marshall sports throughout the academic year. The Sports Instagram account for 2019 was overseen by Tyler Kennett, Nick Verzolini and Spencer DuPuis. One may find it at http://www.instagram.com/wmul_sports/.
Audio NewscastAn Honorable Mention was earned for the “5 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88” broadcast Nov. 6, 2019. The students who participated in this newscast were: Landon Mitchell, a senior from Ottawa (Producer); Makaylah Wheeler (Anchor); Ethan Edmond, a freshman from Belington (Anchor); David Adkins (Weather); and Alexandra Warrington, a senior from Bristow, Virginia (Sports Anchor).
Audio Podcast Single Episode
An Honorable Mention was earned for “House Fire Shows Community’s Kindness,” written and produced by Makaylah Wheeler, broadcast during the “5 p.m. Edition of Newscenter 88,” Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Another Honorable Mention was earned for “Kereon Merrell Named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week,” written and produced by Spencer DuPuis, broadcast during “Herd Roundup,” Nov. 1, 2019.
Audio/Radio/Podcast PromotionAn Honorable Mention was earned for “WMUL Sports Flavor Parlor,” an in-house promotional announcement broadcast in WMUL-FM’s Promotion Announcement rotation beginning Dec. 2, 2019, and written and produced by Tyler Kennett.
YouTube Video
An Honorable Mention was earned for WMUL-FM’s Classroom Concert Series, featuring Maggie.
The dotCOMM Awards are administered and evaluated by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals to honor excellence in web creativity and digital communication. There were more than 2,000 entries in the 2020 dotCOMM Awards Competition from throughout the United States and other countries.