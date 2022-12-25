The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MaryBethHarler.jpg

Mary Beth Harler, M.D., has designated a new scholarship for a first-year Marshall University medical student from Marshall County, West Virginia.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Mary Beth Harler, M.D., started her medical career at Marshall University in 1989 with dreams of making a difference.

Harler, a native of Glen Dale, West Virginia, earned her Bachelor of Science from Wheeling University in Wheeling, West Virginia, before entering medical school at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

