HUNTINGTON — Every year, the many student-comprised musical ensembles that make up the Marshall University School of Music come together to present a diverse and fun concert for the greater Tri-State region.
“Holiday Celebration — A Gift to the Marshall Community” will take place at the on-campus Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Tickets are $25 at the door, $15 for seniors and employees, and $5 for children 12 and younger and Marshall students with a valid school ID. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and the Marshall box office at 304-696-2787.
Producing the “Holiday Celebration — A Gift to the Marshall Community” concert is Martin Saunders, the director of the Marshall School of Music and a professor of trumpet.
“The student ensembles who will perform at the Holiday Celebration include the Wind Symphony, the Jazz I ensemble, the Marshall University Orchestra, the Clarinet Choir, the Jazz Combo I, the University Chorus, the 3rd Avenue a capella singing group, and the Trumpet Ensemble,” said Saunders. “We try to choose groups that represent the entire music program. Each group chooses their own literature that is appropriate to this Holiday Celebration. There will be a variety of music presented, including holiday favorites, classical and jazz music, and music that represents Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. This concert will feature a unique format that allows students to connect with an audience that will be mixed when it comes to their favorite genres and musical tastes. And, some of the student musicians will be performing in several ensembles at the show as well.”
Over the years, Saunders has been involved with national trumpet competitions and festivals and spent seven years with the Air Force Band Program in Nebraska.
He began his career at Marshall in 2002. He is also the lead trumpet player for Logan native and “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
Although Saunders is an accomplished trumpet player, he will leave all the music played at Monday to the students.
“I will not be performing,” said Saunders. “My job will be the proverbial ‘man behind the curtain’ role, planning all of the performance details and keeping it all together. As for high school and middle school student musicians who will hopefully show up at this concert, attending a performance like this allows prospective students to get an idea of the level of musicianship expected in our programs. Our hope is that future Marshall University School of Music students will be inspired to seek out opportunities to perform themselves now, while they are in high school, and to potentially get some music lessons that will help to increase their skills to perform and, eventually, to audition for the MU School of Music.”
The Marshall University School of Music offers degree programs in performance, music education, jazz studies, theory and composition, musical theatre, a BA in music and a BFA in multidisciplinary studies.
