“Holiday Celebration — A Gift to the Marshall Community” will take place at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Every year, the many student-comprised musical ensembles that make up the Marshall University School of Music come together to present a diverse and fun concert for the greater Tri-State region.

“Holiday Celebration — A Gift to the Marshall Community” will take place at the on-campus Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Tickets are $25 at the door, $15 for seniors and employees, and $5 for children 12 and younger and Marshall students with a valid school ID. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and the Marshall box office at 304-696-2787.

