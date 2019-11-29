HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present Concert of Carols at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 10th St., in Huntington. The concert will feature the MU Choral Union, the University Chorus, the a cappella singing group 3rd Avenue, the Chamber Choir and the Wind Symphony, along with high school performers from throughout the area.
The program was envisioned by Deborah Bradley, who directs the Choral Union, while Dr. David Castleberry, Dr. Briana Nannen and Dr. Adam Dalton direct the supplementary ensembles that will be featured throughout the concert.
“This will be a great evening of music that will include both performances by all Marshall vocal ensembles as well as the Wind Symphony,” Nannen said. “Additionally, audience members will be encouraged to sing throughout the program on a variety of holiday carols.”
The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.