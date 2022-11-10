The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In 1938, one of the most-acclaimed plays to come out of the American repertoire debuted, eventually making its way to Broadway. Called “Our Town,” it was written by Thornton Wilder, who would win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his new work later that same year.

Called one of the best plays ever written, Our Town not only takes a deep dive into life in a fictional small town somewhere in the U.S. during the years of 1901 to 1913, but it is also innovative in its use of the live stage itself, utilizing the character known as the Stage Manager who moves the story along while occasionally breaking the so-called fourth wall to involve the audience.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you