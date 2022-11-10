In 1938, one of the most-acclaimed plays to come out of the American repertoire debuted, eventually making its way to Broadway. Called “Our Town,” it was written by Thornton Wilder, who would win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his new work later that same year.
Called one of the best plays ever written, Our Town not only takes a deep dive into life in a fictional small town somewhere in the U.S. during the years of 1901 to 1913, but it is also innovative in its use of the live stage itself, utilizing the character known as the Stage Manager who moves the story along while occasionally breaking the so-called fourth wall to involve the audience.
Over the years, different versions of “Our Town” made their way into other entertainment mediums, from productions created for radio in the 1940s to television versions in the 1950s to a revival of the play on Broadway in 2009 that ran for an impressive 600-plus performances.
The Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance will present “Our Town” beginning tonight at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on 5th Avenue between Elm and 17th streets.
The play will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Nov, 9, 10 and 11; on Nov. 12, the show will be performed twice, at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. Next week, the play is scheduled to hit the boards at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 17, 18 and 19. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors age 60 and older, and students are admitted free with a valid Marshall University ID.
Marshall Theatre Professor Jack Cirillo is directing this production of “Our Town.”
“What attracts me to this play is that it is a genuine piece of theatre that speaks to the conventions of live theatre, and I think it works best as live theatre, which is why I have never seen the movie version of ‘Our Town’ and don’t intend to watch it,” said Jack Cirillo. “This is a special play. I think that people were a little confused by it at first back in the 1930s, as there were a lot of playwrights at that time that were experimenting with the relationship between the audience and the actors. But, there have been several edits of Our Town over the years and as a result, this play has come to define the American theatre in a lot of ways. Thornton Wilder’s nephew Tappan Wilder and the Thornton Wilder Society did a definitive edit of the play, and the version we are presenting is the most up-to-date version of the piece.”
The heart of the play “Our Town” reflects a lot of this country’s modern sensibilities even though it is set in the early 1900s. While life has changed in many ways over the last 100 years, a lot of the basics of the modern era were already in place during that time period. The Industrial Revolution was over 150 years old by the turn of the 20th century, bigger cities were building underground subways and skyscraper buildings by then, and life in smaller towns was not all that different than it is now, except for the digital technological revolution that simply consolidates all of the budding technology that existed a century ago into one or two amazing devices.
“The values that the play Our Town espouses are traditional American values, but more importantly, the play speaks to the human condition,” said Cirillo. “The play explores the fact that we are born and we build our lives and then we die. For instance, I turn 61 years old this year and I remember as a young person thinking that a year was a long amount of time. When I was a kid in grade school, something that was to happen a year from that point seemed so far away. But, as you get older, you realize that time goes by very quickly. That is one of the major thematic components of this play.”
What is fascinating about “Our Town” is that the main storytelling character known as Stage Manager often breaks that fourth wall by design, talking directly to the audience and even admitting that he is a fictional character, all the while setting up the scenes they are about to experience being performed by the other actors.
“The Stage Manager not only reminds the audience that they are in a theatre, it points out that you don’t always need to have scenic elements or props to make a play meaningful, and in fact, you can tell an audience what is about to happen onstage before it happens and not lose the impact of that scene,” said Cirillo. “In ‘Our Town,’ the Stage Manager tells the audience that the first act is about daily life, the second act is about love and marriage, and the third act will go where you might think it will go, as in about death and dying. Even though he tells the audience about it ahead of time, the story is still very impactful.”
Ultimately, this play, and the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance in general, is an important step in the evolution of the current crop of talented students who desire to put in the hard work needed to be a success in the arts.
“I’ve directed over 50 shows with my students at Marshall, and every time it is a journey,” said Cirillo. “We typically start off with a clean slate. Most of the time, the play we select to perform is one that most of the students may not be familiar with, yet by the end of the production, they are all authorities on it. It is pretty intense. We rehearse five days a week for three hours a night for a good five weeks before we go into the technical rehearsals. And, along the way, it would be awfully difficult to listen to Thornton Wilders’ language in the play every night and some of the sentiments that he expresses in the play and not be affected by it. Maybe at first, all of that might have been odd to our students. But now, I think they are all onboard with it.”
