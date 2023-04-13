The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Shows began on Wednesday and will continue throughout the remainder of this week for the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance’s production of a Tony award-winning contemporary musical comedy.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” kicked off on Wednesday evening at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, with additional evening shows scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and an afternoon show scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter

