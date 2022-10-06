The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Bigger-than-life puppets going head to head in action scenes will take audiences on a wild ride of the imagination when the Marshall School of Theatre and Dance presents the dramatic and comedic play “She Kills Monsters.”

The play, written by Qui Nguyen, is about protagonist Agnes Evans, who loses a sister and her parents to an accident. When she finally explores her sister’s belongings, she is taken into her sibling’s “Dungeons and Dragons” notebook.

