HUNTINGTON — Bigger-than-life puppets going head to head in action scenes will take audiences on a wild ride of the imagination when the Marshall School of Theatre and Dance presents the dramatic and comedic play “She Kills Monsters.”
The play, written by Qui Nguyen, is about protagonist Agnes Evans, who loses a sister and her parents to an accident. When she finally explores her sister’s belongings, she is taken into her sibling’s “Dungeons and Dragons” notebook.
That, for the first time ever, leads to Evans being able to explore her sister’s imagination and inner-most thoughts, which she had ignored previously.
This leads to a story that “offers thrills while paying homage to the geek and warrior in all of us.”
Onstage, this scenario leads to battles with ogres and encounters with fairies and other entities, all performed with the use of action choreography and ornate actor-manipulated puppets that portray Evans’ sister’s inner life.
The Marshall School of Theatre presents “She Kills Monsters” through Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for seniors 60 and older and Marshall employees; and free for Marshall students with valid ID. Tickets are available at 304-696-ARTS.
The show will happen each evening at 7:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Marshall University off of 17th Street between 5th and 6th avenues.
Directing “She Kills Monsters” is Leah Turley, assistant professor of Theatre Performance at Marshall University’s School of Theatre and Dance. For Turley and the student actors in the production, this play was a long time coming.
“Fulton Burns, who is the coordinator of Theatre Auditions as well as assistant professor of Acting and Movement, he is a fight choreographer who puts together stage combat scenes, and in the fall of 2019 he brought the ‘She Kills Monsters’ play to me and said, ‘I’d love for you to direct this show, and I’d like to do the fight choreography,’” said Turley. “We intended to do the show in the fall of 2020. But, when the whole world fell apart then due to the pandemic, we obviously could not do a play that utilized fight choreography because you could not do it safely while wearing masks. So, we had to push it back multiple times, meaning we’ve been sitting on this show for quite a while.”
As the play unfolds in the imagination of the lead character’s dead sister, it is all brought to life with 15 actors and big, ornate monster puppet costumes.
“There are 11 stage combat scenes in ‘She Kills Monsters,’” said Turley. “There are 10 large-scale puppets used in the play that represent the traditional monsters you would find in Dungeons and Dragons. These are typically puppets that are the size of a person, so the puppet has to be operated with a mask piece and a hand piece and a weapon. The puppeteers have so much to do in the play. These puppet costumes were rented from the University of Tennessee and they are beautiful. Our costume designer previously worked there and knew that they had done the show and suggested that we could rent them for a reasonable price, and we did and it cost at least 25% less than making them from scratch. So, the other theatre company made money and we saved money, so it was a win-win situation for both of us.”
While “She Kills Monsters” is about loss and grief, there are elements of comedy in the mix as well as some mild adult themes.
“There are about 120 light cues in this play, which means that during the production, the lights will change 120 times,” said Turley. “It is a spectacle-driven show, so there is a ton of concert-style lighting where certain lights will follow a character around the stage. There are fog effects and strobe light effects used and the action never ends in this show. We just wanted to give this play its real respect due, which means doing a big, large-scale production. Within the first 30 seconds of ‘She Kills Monsters’ there is a fight on stage involving the Dungeons and Dragons character named Kobold.”
This is a challenging play for the Marshall student actors, and Turley says she is proud of what they have accomplished.
“There is a lot of doubling with the cast that happens, which is a part of the script,” said Turley. “Certain actors will play multiple characters. Oddly enough, using a smaller cast enables us to do more onstage. And, they have been amazing. I am so proud of what they have done in such a short period of time. The actors have been running the show now for two weeks. Working with college-age actors is awesome as they are typically who I work with best. They are making the transition from being performers to being artists. That is a hard transition to make. In high school, there is just things and methodologies that you cannot do with people under the age of 18. In college, we do more emotionally difficult work and it can be physically exhausting. Once they get to the college level, we can really push them to try harder and do more because they intend for this to be their career.”
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/MarshallUniversityTheatre.