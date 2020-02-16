HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance will present “The Laramie Project,” a play by Moises Kauffman and participants of the Tectonic Theatre Project, at 7:30 p.m. nightly Feb. 18-22, with a matinee performance offered as well at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. Performances will be in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
The play discusses the death of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming, who was beaten, tied to a fence and left to die in October 1998, and the aftermath. The prevailing view is that he was the victim of a hate crime because of his sexual orientation, and the play is based on over 200 interviews conducted with people of Laramie after Shepard’s death.
Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 for seniors and faculty, and $7 for children age 12 and under. Marshall students are admitted free with a valid ID.