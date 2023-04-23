The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two public gatherings on local Underground Railroad history in the Tri-State are scheduled this week. The first is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, while the second one is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington.

Both discussions will be focused on the local history of the Underground Railroad in the Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia Tri-State region.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you