PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two public gatherings on local Underground Railroad history in the Tri-State are scheduled this week. The first is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, while the second one is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington.
Both discussions will be focused on the local history of the Underground Railroad in the Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia Tri-State region.
The Underground Railroad program is being co-sponsored by the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, according to a release.
The program marks the start of a three-year, Tri-State historical marker and tourism initiative that has been funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Grant program, according to the release.
The discussions will include an overview of the Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative, which is being led by the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation along with partners in five Ohio, two Kentucky and two West Virginia counties.
“We want those that are interested in regional history to attend,” said Marty Conley, director of the Lawrence County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “If you are a teacher, local historian, museum of historical society member, please try to attend one of these gatherings.”
“We need to hear from the voices of the community to preserve the local historical sites for future generations,” Conley said.
Local and county leaders, as well as economic and tourism officials are encouraged to attend to understand the importance of local history and the impact it has on an area’s economy, culture and quality of life, according to the release.
Dr. Andrew Feight, director of the Center for Public History at Shawnee State University, and Dr. Cicero M. Fain III, assistant provost for inclusive excellence at Marshall University, will direct the research and community outreach involved in identifying, researching and nominating Underground Railroad historical sites to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, according to the release.
“The Tri-State region has a rich and dramatic history of Underground Railroad activity,” Feight said. “With the Ohio River running through the region, having once separated the slaveholding states of Kentucky and then-Virginia from the free state of Ohio, this local history reminds us that American history happened right here.”
Feight and Fain will share some of the dramatic stories of flight, escape and freedom that tell the local history of the Underground Railroad. Both discussions are free and open to the public.
“A fuller story of Black agency and white allyship remains to be told,” said Fain, who is also the author of “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story.” “The identification, documentation and preservation of previously unknown sites on the Underground Railroad is not only fundamental to chronicling an important chapter of the unwritten history of the region, but critical to the development of a diversified cultural heritage tourism industry in the region and state.”
