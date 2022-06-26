HUNTINGTON — Marshall University student Marleigh Ross recently placed as third runner-up in the Miss West Virginia USA Pageant.
The Miss USA Pageant, which took place on June 5, was established in 1952 and is a part of the Miss USA and Miss Universe organization. Ross has participated in pageants for about four years, which came as a spontaneous decision for her.
“Growing up I always watched the Miss USA Pageants on TV, and honestly, I never thought I would be one of those girls, but the more I watched it the more I realized kind of the life skills you take away. So, through my pageant prep, I have developed interview skills, communication skills and much more. Things that are going to help me excel in many areas of my life, not just pageantry,” Ross said.
Ross is a student in the Marshall School of Pharmacy and is set to graduate in April 2023. She always knew she wanted to study pharmacy because she grew up around it.
“My dad owns his own long-term care pharmacy called Assured Care out here in Barboursville, and we service different assisted living facilities, recovery facilities across the state, so I hope to one day as a pharmacist really advocate not only for the profession but for the safety of the patients we service.”
It was this hope of being an advocate for patients that led her to her pageantry platform. Growing up in Huntington, Ross became aware of the ongoing opioid crisis, and wanted to help.
“I work to decrease the high drug overdose death rates through naloxone administration trainings, and I do that in a lot of the local recovery facilities that we actually service through our pharmacy,” Ross said.
Rand Sanders is the president of Sanders & Associates Inc., and serves as the state director for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA state preliminary pageants in Indiana and West Virginia. He began his involvement in pageantry in the early 1970s.
“It really is a great platform and helps build confidence through the interview process itself. Participating in the live event is a bit scary for most people. ... But once you put yourself in that position, it takes a lot of dedication, confidence and it really — you do come out the other side of it a little bit more mature. And the opportunities to meet other people are fantastic, be it contestants or networking through the folks you meet in the media,” Sanders said.
Sanders described Ross as a competitor. He said she presented herself as “a very confident, stylish, you know, woman who just was a very good competitor.” He also described her as very well spoken and personable.
Ross said that being surrounded by so many success-driven women inspired her to work harder to perform well in pageants as well as help her community. She plans to apply for residency as she finishes her last year of pharmacy school. If she is accepted, she will not be able to participate in the pageant next year, however she said that she is not done yet.