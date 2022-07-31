HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University student is the winner of a Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship to study abroad, according to a news release. Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program cost, with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas.
Ashley Grimmett is one of the nearly 3,000 undergraduate students from across the United States selected to receive the Gilman scholarship to study or intern abroad through April 2023. Gilman Scholars will study or intern in 91 countries.
Grimmett is a junior double-majoring in psychology and Japanese and said she plans to use the Gilman Scholarship for the bilateral exchange program between Marshall and Kansai Gaidai University in Hirakata, Osaka, Japan.
Grimmett is also a recipient of the Freeman Award for Study in Asia, which also will help with the cost of the study abroad.
“I come from a very low-income background — my entire college career has been funded by a combination of need- and merit-based scholarships,” Grimmett said. “Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine being able to experience going abroad without them, which is why I’m so thankful for opportunities like these and my professors who have helped me become aware of them.”
The Gilman Scholarship supports American undergraduate students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad and, since 2001, has enabled more than 34,000 Americans of diverse backgrounds to engage in an educational experience abroad. The program has broadened U.S. participation in study abroad, while emphasizing countries and regions where fewer Americans traditionally study.
The Gilman program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is supported in its implementation by the Institute of International Education.
