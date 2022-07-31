The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Marshall University student is the winner of a Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship to study abroad, according to a news release. Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program cost, with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas.

Ashley Grimmett is one of the nearly 3,000 undergraduate students from across the United States selected to receive the Gilman scholarship to study or intern abroad through April 2023. Gilman Scholars will study or intern in 91 countries.

