HUNTINGTON — After a few months of sending letters internationally, Marshall University students and a middle school class in Nagasaki, Japan, met in a virtual classroom.
A classroom of 50 Higashi-Sonogi middle-schoolers met with Marshall students Feb. 8 at 6:45 p.m., or 8:45 a.m. in Nagasaki. Another 50 students will meet Thursday, Feb. 17, and both schools hope to continue to meet.
“I hope this isn’t the last time we meet. I hope we can start doing these, with not only the middle school in Japan, but also any other school that opens for the same type of opportunities. This type of event brings both Huntington and Japan much closer and we can start building a stronger relationship,” said Akiko Praylow, Japanese outreach coordinator at Marshall.
Praylow has been the Japanese outreach coordinator at Marshall since 2021.
The Japanese Outreach Program, partnered with international program Laurasion, has brought Japanese outreach initiatives to Marshall in an attempt to bring the Japanese culture to Huntington and the surrounding communities.
Marshall students involved with the Japanese Outreach initiatives group who have attended a Japanese class or are currently in a class were invited to the meeting.
Praylow and the Higashi-Sonogi teachers, Mioki Nagai and Marshall alumnus Kyle Waffles, organized the students into five different groups for the middle-schoolers to engage in an English-speaking conversation with a Marshall student.
Students said their names and provided presentations about their hometowns and their favorite activities.
Waffles is living in Japan to teach English at Higashi-Sonogi Middle School.
“I’m really happy that so many students decided to join this class and give us the opportunity to use English and learn about another country,” Nagai said.
Higashi-Sonogi middle-schoolers started sending handwritten letters to Marshall students last fall to improve their English.
