230420-D-DB155-00

Marshall University students gather for a group photo with DISA staff members after Locked Shields 2023 cyber exercise in Morgantown, W.Va., on April 20. Locked Shields is an NATO cyber exercise with participants from 32 nations hosted by Estonia in Tailinn, Estonia with the U.S. based portion lead by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) on behalf of the U.S. European Command. Pictured, from left, in the back row are Christie Richards (DISA), Ezekiel Bennett, Andrew Clark IV, Emma Meadows, Jennifer Augustine (DISA), Jaslin Giron and Sam Adkins. Pictured in the front row are Lisa Hines-Simmons (DISA), John McFee, Hannah Carroll and Ethan Endres.

 EJ Hersom | Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Eight Marshall University students participated last month in an international cyber defense exercise, run virtually by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, Estonia, according to a news release.

The students traveled to Morgantown, West Virginia, to partner with the U.S. Blue Team for the exercise, hosted by the West Virginia National Guard, under the leadership of the Defense Information Systems Agency.

