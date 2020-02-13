HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Exercise Science department is offering the first annual Sweat-Heart Couples’ Walk to encourage the community to walk together.
There are two ways to participate. A group of students will be going to Ritter Park to walk from noon to 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, weather permitting. Additionally, couples can participate from afar, as follows:
Use any fitness app or tracker to track step count (for example, a Fitbit or Apple Health App).
Take a screenshot of the step count of each partner.
Email both screenshots of the step counts to MUEPL@marshall.edu.
Participants without a romantic partner can also participate by teaming up with another person and submitting step counts together.
The couple with the most steps will win two free exercise tests — a $230 value. Each partner in the winning couple will receive a free Resting Metabolic Rate and Body Composition test from the Exercise Physiology Lab at Marshall University, which show the number of calories the body burns in a day, and a person’s body fat percentage.
Registration is free and open to all by emailing MUEPL@marshall.edu.