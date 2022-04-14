HUNTINGTON — In collaboration with Marshall University alumnus and playwright Brandon McCoy, Marshall’s theater students will perform their final show of the season this week.
“Other Life Forms,” written by McCoy, is being performed nightly at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, April 16, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. Professor T. Fulton Burns is directing the performances. Tickets range from $20 at the door to $15 for seniors, $7 for students and free for Marshall students with ID.
The comedic play portrays the life of roommates Ben, a struggling journalist, and Jeff, a successful researcher, and how they both attempt online dating. They both meet women and form connections as a truth of themselves unravel.
“It’s a play that explores the existence of love, whether it is provable, and it also explores how we oftentimes get in the way of it. So, from a thematic point of view, it is sort of universally applicable because it’s about being human,” McCoy explained. “My favorite thing about the play is that it is examining real relationships and highlighting the ridiculousness oftentimes in behavior. There’s a character in the play who observes, and it’s like an experiment of sorts. The way that we sort of foolishly run through life without stopping and paying attention to all the things that are great that we have.”
Burns said that he loves how the play flows within the characters and style of humor. He has worked with McCoy during workshops with Marshall students to perfectly execute the dialogue.
McCoy’s work “West By God” — an outsider’s perception of West Virginia — was performed in 2020 at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
The play includes two different families from the Appalachian region of the state that deal with issues of grief, love, memory and identity.
“It’s an absolute honor to get to work with him because his reputation holds true and understandably so, but he also is a great West Virginian artist. When you see his work, you realize this is the voice of an individual who is certainly a proud graduate of Marshall University but also he’s a West Virginian through and through,” Burns said. “It helps to edify me in ways that this is my third year here being in this beautiful state of West Virginia and the Appalachian state. And then I hear certain mindsets and certain ideas that I go, ‘Wow. OK, thank you, once again, for bringing these things to light.’ ”
McCoy is also an adjunct theatre faculty for The Catholic University of America, George Washington University, Montgomery College, Howard Community College and Harford Community College. He said that he enjoys working with you artists such as the students at Marshall who are performing in “Other Life Forms.”
“It (teaching) is equally as rewarding — if not more so than the other work that I do — working with students. I find myself in the arena a lot, working with kids and so it was a place where I’m really comfortable,” McCoy said. “I’m thrilled that my alma mater is doing one of my plays, and I’m doubly thrilled that I get to spend some time with these really talented young artists. Hopefully, I can share some knowledge and some experience that will benefit them whenever they graduate.”
Burns said that all ages will be able to relate to the play as people continue to hit milestones and experience hardships in all points of life.
“As life changes and shifts, I think this is a great illustration of how life moves and changes and how we — while it can be painful at times — learn to adapt and still move forward. And I genuinely believe based upon the beautiful people I’ve seen in Huntington, West Virginia ... this is a lovely piece to illustrate that for the people in our community,” Burns said.