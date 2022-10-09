The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Mike Murphy, a professor of scene design and technology in the School of Theatre and Dance, has been working on a national task force to develop a mental health and substance abuse support mechanism for the Behind The Scenes charity foundation.

The foundation supports safety and health initiatives in the nation’s entertainment and technology industry. The task force in which Murphy has been assisting is the Behind The Scenes mental health initiative. He serves as a representative of the Safety and Health Commission of the stagehands’ union, in which he is actively involved, as well as being a founding member of Stages Of Sobriety, providing peer support to entertainment professionals within the United States Institute for Theatre Technology who are in recovery from drugs and/or alcohol.

