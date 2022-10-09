HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Mike Murphy, a professor of scene design and technology in the School of Theatre and Dance, has been working on a national task force to develop a mental health and substance abuse support mechanism for the Behind The Scenes charity foundation.
The foundation supports safety and health initiatives in the nation’s entertainment and technology industry. The task force in which Murphy has been assisting is the Behind The Scenes mental health initiative. He serves as a representative of the Safety and Health Commission of the stagehands’ union, in which he is actively involved, as well as being a founding member of Stages Of Sobriety, providing peer support to entertainment professionals within the United States Institute for Theatre Technology who are in recovery from drugs and/or alcohol.
Murphy also has chaired “Career Recovery In Recovery” panels, which provide options available to people trying to rebuild their careers after suffering the adverse effects of substance abuse.
The group has launched a website that addresses substance use and alcoholism in the entertainment industry and will be hosting a series of webinars that examine the challenges of substance use and alcoholism in professional work environments, including an informational webinar by the Substance Use Task Force. It will include a question-and-answer period and take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Register at https://etclink.it/DhHMfGPY.
