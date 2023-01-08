The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210202_hd_woodson
Buy Now

Dr. Wendell Dobbs, interim dean of Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media, speaks about poster submissions created by Huntington High freshman Chloe Masey, from left, and Southside Elementary student Elynn Winters during a ceremony on Feb. 1, 2021. An exhibition of student-designed posters sponsored by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum will be part of the 2023 Birke Fine Arts Symposium.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media has announced it will kick off the Birke Fine Arts Symposium on Monday, Jan. 9, with activities continuing throughout the 2023 spring semester.

This year’s symposium celebrates the theme “Making the Unseen Visible.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you