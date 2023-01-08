HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s College of Arts and Media has announced it will kick off the Birke Fine Arts Symposium on Monday, Jan. 9, with activities continuing throughout the 2023 spring semester.
This year’s symposium celebrates the theme “Making the Unseen Visible.”
Artists from a variety of disciplines will present work. The symposium will feature theatre, dance and musical performances, as well as lectures, literary readings, gallery exhibitions and a variety of other presentations. The symposium takes place every four years to showcase the work of artists, writers and scholars, and to give both students and community members opportunities to ask vital questions and participate in conversations about artistic process.
The 2023 Birke Symposium endeavors to explore the ability to illuminate hidden truths and opportunities for discovery, said Jack Colclough, professor of theatre and committee chairman for the Birke Fine Arts Symposium.
“The semester-long calendar of events will explore practices and experiences that often go unseen — by ourselves, by society, by history, or perhaps by the audience. It is an invitation into the creative process of making art,” he said in a news release. “The lineup for this year’s Birke Fine Arts Symposium is rich in contributions from across the entire College of Arts and Media, as well as the Department of English.”
“The years since the last Birke Fine Arts Symposium have provided thought-provoking experiences for all of society,” Dr. Wendell Dobbs, interim dean of the College of Arts and Media, said in the release. “This year’s slate of presentations and exhibits demonstrates once again the ability of the arts to draw to our attention the nature of the human condition. I think the public will be amazed and moved by the artists’ and scholars’ creativity and communication.”
Presented by the Marshall University College of Arts and Media, the Birke Fine Arts Symposium is made possible by the generosity of Helen Birke and her daughter, Julie, through the Birke Fine Arts Symposium Endowment.
The schedule is as follows:
- Jan. 9-May 5 (with a reception planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 2) — “Optimism in Appalachia: Reclaiming Hope through Artwork, Crafts and Poetry” gallery exhibition, Drinko Library.
- Jan. 19 — “Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place,” a virtual presentation and discussion by author Neema Avashia, 4 p.m. in Room 402 of Drinko Library. Presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
- Jan. 23-Feb. 9 (with a reception planned for 4 p.m. Jan. 31) — “Celebrating Black Contributions in American Life and History: An Exhibition of Student-Designed Posters,” Visual Arts Center. Sponsored by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall.
- Jan. 23-Feb. 17 — “Simulacrum: How to Make Money (While Destroying Photographs),” a gallery exhibition in the Visual Arts Center.
- Jan. 26 — Artist talk with photographer Ariel Wilson, 5 p.m., Room 209 of the Visual Arts Center.
- Feb. 16 — “Love and Loss: The Silent Struggle,” a concert featuring Oliver Worthington, baritone, and Johan Botes on piano, 6:30 p.m. at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
- Feb. 27 — “A Choreographer’s Perspective: An Evening with Donald Laney,” a dance performance artist’s talk, 7:30 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.
- March 20 — “Radical Empathy and Southern Hospitality: The Way Forward for the Arts,” an artist talk, 4 p.m. at the Marshall University Rec Center.
- March 31 — “Heard But Not Seen: The African American Voice Within the Musical Landscape,” a concert featuring Daniel Washington, 7:30 p.m. at Smith Recital Hall.
- April 1 — An artist talk with singer Daniel Washington, 10 a.m. at Smith Recital Hall.
- April 4 — Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals in Arts and Media, a panel discussion, 7 p.m. in Room 209 of the Visual Arts Center.
- April 13 — “Naming the Unnamed, Speaking the Unspoken: A Public Reading and Conversation with Neema Avashia and Rahul Mehta,” an authors’ reading and discussion at 7:30 p.m. in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center. Presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
A reception will follow all Birke Symposium presentations.