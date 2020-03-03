HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will present the 2020 Charlotte Schmidlapp Distinguished Lecture in Women’s Studies, featuring author Joan Quigley, author of “Just Another Southern Town: Mary Church Terrell and the Struggle for Racial Justice in the Nation’s Capital.”

Quigley’s lecture, “Until Full and Final Victory: Mary Church Terrell and the Battle for Equality,” will be Friday, March 6, at Foundation Hall on the Huntington campus. A reception is offered at 6:30 p.m., with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. Books will be available for purchase.

