HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and Marshall Health will sponsor its annual Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Memorial Student Center’s Don Morris Room. The event is free and open to all students, faculty, staff and alumni with free health screenings provided by the following:
- Flu shots by Marshall Pharmacy and Marshall Family Medicine (insurance card required)
- Hearing screenings by the Marshall University Speech and Hearing Center
- Blood pressure screenings by Marshall Health Cardiology
- Blood glucose screenings by Marshall Internal Medicine’s Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center
- Handwashing education by Marshall University School of Nursing
- Functional movement screenings by Marshall University School of Physical Therapy
- Anxiety, PTSD and Prevalence of Trauma Affecting Health screenings by the Marshall University Suicide Prevention Education Across Campus (MU-SPEAC)
- Early detection and self-mammogram checks by the breast oncology unit at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center
The annual health fair is one way the university can promote a healthy lifestyle for everyone in the Tri-State area, according to Bruce Felder, director of human resources for Marshall University.
“Beyond free health screenings for our faculty, staff, students and community members, participants have access to the various Marshall Health and university departments that are dedicated to health and wellness,” Felder said. “This is an excellent opportunity to ask questions and learn more about services relevant to your health and wellness goals.”
Other participants for the health and wellness fair include: Marshall Dentistry, Marshall Dermatology, Marshall OB/GYN, Marshall Orthopedics, Marshall Health Chronic Care Management program, Marshall University Department of Health Science, Marshall University Wellness Center, Marshall University Counseling Center, Marshall University Interprofessional Student Health Organization, Marshall University Rec Center, Healthy Hands Cooking, Barboursville Parks and Recreation, The Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia, Triad Tech Massage
Presenting sponsor for the event is Marshall Health, with additional sponsorships provided by the university’s Office of Human Resources and Division of Student Affairs.
To learn more about the event, contact Megan Archer by phone at 304-696-3916 or by e-mail at archer15@marshall.edu.