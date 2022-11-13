HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present four end-of-semester concerts following the university’s Thanksgiving break, featuring everything from a musical holiday celebration to classical guitar to jazz to a cappella singing.
The first is its “Holiday Celebration, a Musical Gift to the Marshall Community,” a concert featuring multiple Marshall University music ensembles. It will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Tickets are $25 at the door; $15 for seniors and Marshall employees; and $5 for children 12 and under and for university students with a valid MU ID.
Tickets will be sold in advance, beginning Monday, Nov. 14. They are available at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the Marshall Box Office at 304-696-2787. Box office hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“This is an evening the whole family will enjoy, featuring a variety of different types of holiday music, storytelling and fun,” said Martin Saunders, director of the School of Music, in a news release. “Holiday Celebration will help set the mood for a happy holiday.”
The following evening, music faculty member Julio Ribeiro Alves, a classical guitarist, will perform a guest and faculty recital with Stanley Workman, a tenor. They will perform Franz Schubert’s “Die Schone Mullerin.” The recital will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the Jomie Forum of the Jomie Jazz Center, located in the building next to the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. It is free and open to all.
The School of Music presents Marshall University Jazz Ensemble I at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Smith Recital Hall. The ensemble will perform iconic and contemporary big band arrangements, as well as swinging holiday classics. The concert is free and open to all.
Marshall’s contemporary a cappella singing group, Third Avenue, will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Smith Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to all.
All shows are sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.