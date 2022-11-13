The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University’s campus is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present four end-of-semester concerts following the university’s Thanksgiving break, featuring everything from a musical holiday celebration to classical guitar to jazz to a cappella singing.

The first is its “Holiday Celebration, a Musical Gift to the Marshall Community,” a concert featuring multiple Marshall University music ensembles. It will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Tickets are $25 at the door; $15 for seniors and Marshall employees; and $5 for children 12 and under and for university students with a valid MU ID.

