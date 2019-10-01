HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Marching Thunder will host the Annual Tri-State Marching Championships from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, when 16 bands from throughout the Tri-State will perform at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
This year features a new format. In addition to crowning a Tri-State Champion, judges will also award a state champion from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. The event also includes a performance by the Marshall University Marching Thunder.
Admission is $10, available at the door. For more information and a schedule of events, visit Marshall.edu/band.