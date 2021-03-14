HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s A.E. Stringer Writers Series will present a virtual reading and Q&A session with author Nora Shalaway Carpenter at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
The online event is free and open to all, and can be found at https://marshall.zoom.us/s/97796386823. The Webinar ID below the QR code is: 977 9638 6823.
Carpenter hails from rural West Virginia and her debut young adult novel, “The Edge of Anything,” was listed as a Kirkus Reviews Best Book of 2020, as well as being named A Mighty Girl’s Best Book of the Year, and a Cybils Awards finalist.
Carpenter is also the editor of “Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America,” distinguished as an NPR Best Book of 2020, a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard, and a Country Living Magazine Front Porch Book Club selection.
“We are delighted for the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series to feature Nora, a Marshall alum and wonderful fiction writer and editor,” said English professor Rachael Peckham in a news release. “Nora, who studied English literature and classics at Marshall, is proud of her small-town, West Virginia roots, and I think our students will really connect with the themes in her work, as well as her story of becoming a successful young adult writer. We’re excited to welcome her ‘home’ with this virtual reading.”
The event is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts and the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series