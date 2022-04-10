HUNTINGTON — West Virginia students in ninth, 10th and 11th grades interested in exploring entrepreneurship as a career can begin by applying to the West Virginia Governor’s School of Entrepreneurship (WVGSE), a three-week experience that will take place this summer on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
The faculty and staff of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business will host WVGSE for the second consecutive year, and there is no cost for eligible students, according to a news release.
WVGSE takes place June 19 through July 9 and is an immersive, residential experience in which students develop a business model, build prototypes and engage potential customers to test assumptions. Students will engage in creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and calculated risk-taking in pursuit of solving a problem.
WVGSE aims to empower students to achieve self-actualization, develop leadership skills and create and deliver real value to customers.
Building on the previous years, the theme for WVGSE 2022 is IMPACT: Innovating on a Meaningful Problem Using Purpose and a Positive Attitude to Impact Community Through Teamwork. Through the curriculum, hands-on activities and general best practices directed by faculty and coaches, WVGSE promotes a growth mindset and engagement in experimentation for quick learning opportunities.
At the conclusion of the WVGSE experience, students will pitch their new venture concepts on “Demo Day” before a panel of judges, bringing together lessons from inside and outside the classroom. Students will use the best practices of other entrepreneurial ecosystems, with particular focus on design thinking for problem identification, customer development and rapid prototyping and testing for feedback.
“Because ‘entrepreneurship’ is both a noun and a verb, we approach the subject as a participation sport,” said Olen York, WVGSE 2022 dean and director of entrepreneurship education at Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business. “As such, WVGSE’s Demo Day is an opportunity for students to show the efforts of their participation as a budding entrepreneur. Through the pitch presentation format, students will get to explain their journey, their lessons learned and their decision-making related to the problem each is trying to solve. And at the end of the program, students leave with new and improved tools to use in their professional development that can be applied in most any context.”
The application deadline has been extended to Friday, April 15. Visit https://govschools.wv.gov/GSE/Pages/howtoapply.aspx.