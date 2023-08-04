Marshall School of Art & Design Gallery Director and Facilities Coordinator Courtney Chapman, right, and Program Assistant Mary Waller, left, adjust lighting for artwork by Ron Lambert from his upcoming show, “Divide and Follow” on Friday at the Birke Art Gallery in downtown Huntington.
Marshall School of Art & Design Gallery Director and Facilities Coordinator Courtney Chapman, right, and Program Assistant Mary Waller, left, adjust lighting for artwork by Ron Lambert from his upcoming show, “Divide and Follow” on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Birke Art Gallery in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — “Divide and Follow” featuring the works of Ron Lambert will be on display in the Birke Art Gallery of the Visual Arts Center starting Monday.
“The sculptural and mixed media works featured in this exhibition discuss history being hidden by crude attempts to make way for new,” said Gallery Director Courtney Chapman in a news release. “The artist notes inspiration from layers of wallpaper and thick paint often give away the history of a room, a concept that will be relatable as we witness the changes and layers added in our own communities.”
