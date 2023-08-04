The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — “Divide and Follow” featuring the works of Ron Lambert will be on display in the Birke Art Gallery of the Visual Arts Center starting Monday.

“The sculptural and mixed media works featured in this exhibition discuss history being hidden by crude attempts to make way for new,” said Gallery Director Courtney Chapman in a news release. “The artist notes inspiration from layers of wallpaper and thick paint often give away the history of a room, a concept that will be relatable as we witness the changes and layers added in our own communities.”

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you