Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center is pictured on Wednesday in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Art and Design will open a two-person sculpture exhibit, Voyage of Life, Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Voyage of Life exhibit will be on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 through Feb. 9 in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery inside the Visual Arts Center, located at 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. There will be an artist talk for this exhibition from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with a reception following from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

