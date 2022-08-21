The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

0919_VisualCenter_0
Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center, which houses the College of Art and Design, sits on 3rd Avenue across from Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design will open two exhibitions this week in Huntington.

The first, “Heirloom,” which features the works of artists from throughout the country, will open Monday, Aug. 22, and be on display through Sept. 16 in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery at the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in Huntington.

