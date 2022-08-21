HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Art and Design will open two exhibitions this week in Huntington.
The first, “Heirloom,” which features the works of artists from throughout the country, will open Monday, Aug. 22, and be on display through Sept. 16 in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery at the Visual Arts Center at 927 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
Curated by the School of Art and Design Gallery Committee, the exhibition features artwork by seven artists based in locations from Nebraska to New York, and as far south as Florida, all who have created art that engages aspects of their lived environment.
Gallery Director Jamie Platt said visitors to the gallery will find stories of inheritance shared.
“This show features seven idiosyncratic takes on the environment,” she said. “If you think you’ve heard it all already — you haven’t. The work is wonderfully diverse in material and content, by turns serious and irreverent.”
The artists are Rachel B. Abrams, Sarah Gevurtz, Keith Buswell, Ahmed Ozsever, Tai Lipan, Jennifer Printz and John Swartwout. Art pieces include drawings, collages, sculptures, prints and photography. The artists bridge art and science, environmental policy and more.
The public is invited to an artist talk and closing reception Sept. 15. Ozsever will talk about his work at 5:30 p.m. in Room 209 of the Visual Arts Center. Immediately after the talk, guests can join him in the Carroll Gallery for a reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The second exhibition is “Bloody Soil,” a solo show of artworks by New York artist Linda Smith, which will be on view Monday, Aug. 22, until Sept. 14 in the Birke Art Gallery in Smith Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.
Smith’s work combines photography and textiles. She has photographed landscapes that have experienced trauma and has created a body of work that explores memory, loss and regeneration in hopes that viewers of the pieces can explore their own histories through the art.
The materials she uses carry memories and are employed to weave remembrance, empathy and renewal into her storytelling process, Platt said.
“Smith embeds embroidery hoops into many of her works, literally putting a frame around sites of trauma,” Platt said.
The public is invited to a closing reception and artist talk from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Smith will give a talk about her work at 5:30 p.m. and will be on hand to answer questions.
