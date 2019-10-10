HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s School of Music will present “La Tragedie de Carmen” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 10th St. in Huntington. The performance is free and open to the public.
Students and faculty will perform a one-hour edition of this classic opera by French composer Georges Bizet. Directed by Alexander Lee and Carline Waugh from the School of Music, it will feature guest artists Young-Kwang Yoo and Leah Heater. The opera will be performed in its original language, French, with live subtitles presented throughout.
The cast includes Leah Heater, Carmen; Alexander Lee, Don Jose; Carline Waugh, Micaela; and Young-Kwang Yoo, Escamillo. Musicians are Sara Lee, piano; Maira Urbano, flute; and Steven Schumann, cello.
The event is sponsored by the School of Music and funded in part by the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment with support from the College of Arts and Media, Marshall University.