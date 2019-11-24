HUNTINGTON — The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University will present a Marshall faculty reading at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in Room 154 of Smith Hall.

The event will feature creative writing by faculty members Charles Lloyd, Daniel O’Malley, Joel Peckham, Greta Rensenbrink, Rachel Rinehart, Anna Rollins and Kristin Steele. It is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, and books by faculty will be available for purchase.

The event is sponsored by the Department of English and the College of Liberal Arts. For more information, email kozma@marshall.edu or lumpkinb@marshall.edu.

