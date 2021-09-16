HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present a flute-piano-cello trio concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in Smith Music Hall. The concert features three Marshall University faculty members: Wendell Dobbs on flute, Şölen Dikener on cello and Johan Botes on piano.
The concert is free and open to all. Masks are required.
Dobbs is professor of flute and serves as interim dean of Marshall’s College of Arts and Media. Dikener is professor of cello and double bass at Marshall, and Botes is associate professor of piano. They will perform works by Jean-Louis Tulou, Robert Schumann and Friedrich Kuhlau.
“As a trio we have been playing for several years exploring the repertoire composed for flute, cello and piano,” Dikener said. “This time, we wanted to perform the Grand Trio op.119 by Kuhlau, which is a wonderful piece. Along with it, we decided to feature flute and cello as solo instruments with piano accompaniment in the works by Tolou and Schumann.”
The concert is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.