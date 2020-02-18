HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Jazz Studies program will present the 51st Winter Jazz Festival Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22, in Smith Music Hall, featuring guest performances by Monika Herzig and the fusion artists The Time Flies, along with local jazz bands and school ensembles.
The Time Flies will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Smith Recital Hall, and Herzig will perform with the MU Jazz Ensemble I at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Smith Recital Hall. The festival also will feature performances by the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra, the MU Jazz Combo I, the Thundering Herd All Star Big Band and regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles throughout the day Feb. 22.
Performances are free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music and the College of Arts and Media. For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/music/jazz or e-mail Martin Saunders, director of jazz studies, at m.saunders@marshall.edu.