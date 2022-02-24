As many classic rock bands age out, it can be hard to fathom it when they experience their half century anniversary. During those fertile times of great music creation that happened in the 1960s and 1970s, with albums and songs that even now outsell and out streams new music, the original sounds that were made back then are worthy of celebration 50 years later.
It’s the Marshall Tucker Band’s turn in the spotlight as it bring its 50-year history to the stage at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Opening the concert is classic rock great Dave Mason. Tickets range from $20 to $160.
The Marshall Tucker Band was formed in 1972 and rose up quickly as a part of the “southern rock” scene created by the success of the Allman Brothers Band a few years earlier. The original lineup of the Marshall Tucker Band consisted of Toy Caldwell, Tommy Caldwell, Doug Gray, George McCorkle, Jerry Eubanks and Paul Riddle.
There were former versions of the group that existed during the 1960s, but both Toy and Tommy Caldwell as well as lead singer Doug Gray entered the military during the Vietnam War. Toy Caldwell received a Purple Heart while serving in the U.S. Marines. Once out of the military, as the war finally wound down in the early 1970s, the band regrouped, the band lineup was settled and the name the Marshall Tucker Band was agreed upon.
In 1973, the group’s first album was released on the Capricorn Records label, the same label of the famed Allman Brothers Band. On that first recording, which took FM radio by storm and reached No. 29 on the charts, were instant classics by the group including “Take The Highway,” “Can’t You See,” “Hillbilly Band,” and “Ramblin’.” Almost right away, this rock ‘n’ roll band from Spartanburg, South Carolina, had made its mark.
Over the years, the Marshall Tucker Band came through the Huntington and Charleston areas often. It first played in Charleston on Nov. 9, 1973, 49 years ago, when it opened for the J. Geils Band.
After a great run of albums in the 1970s, bassist Tommy Caldwell died in a vehicle accident in 1980. After leaving the group to pursue solo projects, guitarist Toy Caldwell died in 1993. And, after retiring from the road, George McCorkle fell off his tractor on his land near Nashville and shattered his arm, which revealed cancer in his bones. He would die shortly after in 2007. Riddle and Eubanks eventually left the road as well.
Original Marshall Tucker Band lead singer Doug Gray, however, has carried the group’s legacy forward. After bringing in guitar whiz Chris Hicks, the band’s lineup now features Rick Willis on guitar, B.B. Borden on drums, Marcus James Henderson on flute and keyboards and Ryan Ware on bass and vocals.
The Marshall Tucker Band’s shows still bring in younger fans, many whom fell in love with the group after finding their parents’ and grandparents’ old albums and CDs. As for the original fans that are still around, singer Doug Gray has to smile when talking about how they have had to change their merchandise to fit the older demographic.
“I’ve been big all my life, so I just cover it up with a black T-shirt,” said Doug Gray, laughing. “Everybody wants to know why we sell more black shirts. I say, ‘Well, why wouldn’t we?’ We got more people that’s bigger than most people that comes to see any other band in the world. I found this out one time, about 10 years ago, that all the shirts that the Grateful Dead were selling were like all extra larges and triple x’s. Do you realize that I sell more 3X and 2X shirts than I do anything else? That’s why I don’t even make a size large anymore. And they’re good shirts with the band’s great logo.”
In the southern rock genre, the Allman Brothers Band and the Marshall Tucker Band were the two outfits that kept jazz influences in their music. The two groups first crossed paths in the early 1970s.
“In 1970, I went to Atlanta and saw the Allman Brothers Band play at Piedmont Park,” said Gray. “We had a band then called the Toy Factory, and we were working towards it, but it wasn’t established yet that it would become the Marshall Tucker Band. Toy and I had decided that we were going to do things differently. Toy and I were kind of funny because we would go and see jazz musicians when we were in high school. There would be a Schlitz Malt Liquor Jazz Festival somewhere, and we would drive all of the way to Greensboro. We thought Greensboro was a long ways away, like getting on an airplane and flying to Switzerland. We saw everybody at those festivals, though, and then we got to know them and play with them. That is why the Marshall Tucker Band was not just about country music or rock and roll.”
Being label mates by 1973, the members of the Marshall Tucker Band eventually got to know and tour with the Allman Brothers Band. They would also tour relentlessly with the Charlie Daniels Band in the 1970s and later. The Allman Brothers Band came to an end with the death of Gregg Allman in 2017.
“We met the Allman Brothers Band in 1972 when we were coming in and out of the studio when making our first record,” said Gray. “They also played at a place in Spartanburg, S.C., called The Sitar. I went out with Berry Oakley (original bassist for the Allman Brother Band) that night, and we found out what the morning was all about. (laughs) Everybody had a good time, and we got to know each other. Meeting Gregg was a highlight because he still is my favorite southern rock and roll artist of all time. I don’t think there will be another like him. Sometimes Gregg would tell me after we would open a show, ‘Man, how am I going to follow that?’ But the Allman Brothers Band helped to take us over the top. Opening shows with Gregg and seeing him every night and partying with them like we used to do; it helped us to grow and act like we were supposed to act.”
Charlie Daniels died in 2020.
“When we would get a chance to sit down with Charlie, we would talk and reminisce about the old days,” said Gray. “We didn’t think about how long it had been because it really does make you feel like you’re killing yourself. But we don’t act like we used act a long time ago. It is a lot easier now to survive on the road. We were burning the candle at both ends back then, and now we get a little bit of rest.”
On this 50th anniversary tour, it is the fans that matter most.
“I don’t think if it ended today that I’d still know what it felt like,” said Gray. “You can’t deny any of the fans. You can’t deny a guy that’s drinking and comes up to you and he’s slobbery drunk and he just wants to hug you, or you can’t deny a person that is straight as an arrow and he comes up and he says, ‘Man, I’d just like to take my picture with you.’ Don’t ever think that you’re better than anybody else. Always give. Always give no matter what. I appreciate everybody.”