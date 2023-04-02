The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CynthiaColeman_PatrickStone (1).jpg

Cynthia E. Coleman, MSN-FNP, and Patrick A. Stone, M.D., have established a Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine scholarship dedicated to students with demonstrated financial need.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University alumni Patrick A. Stone, M.D., and Cynthia E. Coleman, MSN-FNP, know the determination it takes to achieve your dreams amid the curveballs life can throw. They have established a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine dedicated to students with demonstrated financial need.

Stone was president of his class when he graduated from Marshall’s medical school in 1999. He lost his mother as a young child, sparking his interest in medicine. He now serves as a professor and vice chair of operations for the vascular surgery department at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you