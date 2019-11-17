HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Chorus will perform a concert in collaboration with 3rd Avenue, the Recovery Point Choir and Cypress, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Smith Recital Hall.
The theme of the concert is “Bloom.”
“This concert theme ‘Bloom’ was selected as a metaphorical representation of life. Just as flowers bloom and regenerate, so, too, will we,” said Briana Nannen, director of the chorus. “The environment we are in can and often does have a significant impact on our ability to thrive, and as such, it is important for us to be conscious of who and what we allow into our lives.”
The event is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.