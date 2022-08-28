The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Truist Foundation executives present Marshall University officials with a $25,000 grant for scholarship support on Aug. 12 at the university.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Foundation recently received a $25,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation to support need-based scholarships at Marshall University, according to a news release.

“We are grateful for the long-standing partnership between the Marshall University Foundation and the Truist West Virginia Foundation,” said Dr. Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall Foundation. “Increasing scholarship aid is a top priority for the university, and this grant will ease the financial burden for a number of students.”

