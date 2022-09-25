The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JenkinsFenstermakerGift_09-13-22.jpg

Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation, left; Stephen Golder, attorney with Jenkins Fenstermaker; Rosie Brydie, senior director of philanthropy; and Steven Wellman, attorney with Jenkins Fenstermaker; pose with the ceremonial check representing the firm’s pledge toward the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC has pledged a gift of $75,000 in support of the new Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation at Marshall University, according to a news release from the Marshall University Foundation.

The facility, which is under construction in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue and is scheduled to open in January 2024, will serve as an economic hub in the region while bolstering business connections among area professionals.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you