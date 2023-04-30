HUNTINGTON — Members of the #MarshallUFamily, including alumni, community members, students, faculty and staff, are invited to volunteer their time and effort for Community Cares Week: Giving Back to the Herd. The sweat-equity event is slated for Tuesday, May 23, through Friday, May 26.
“Last summer, our campus and community came together to embrace the idea of seeking creative ways to support worthwhile causes by donating our time, our talent or our treasure,” MU President Brad D. Smith said in a news release. “The idea emerged to tap into the amazing talent in our community and enlist an investment of time to assist us with completing some projects across our campus. Our first Community Cares Week was born and it was an amazing success.”
In the event’s inaugural year, 451 volunteers contributed a total of 1,240 hours of service doing landscaping, painting, pressure washing, deep cleaning and completing other special projects.
Matt James, executive director of alumni relations, says the event encompasses the idea of the #MarshallUFamily.
“Events like these are critical because our alumni are the lifeline of our Marshall family,” James said in the release. “As President Smith says, ‘Marshall for all, Marshall forever!’ Our alumni are forever a part of our family, and they play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our institutional goals. We need ‘all hands on deck’ for this year’s Community Cares Week — specifically, from our Herd alumni network around the world.”
Morning, afternoon and some evening time slots are available, with the ability to choose a preference for jobs like landscaping, groundskeeping, painting, pressure washing, storage clean-up or housekeeping at project sites across campuses or with Marshall athletics.
Volunteers who sign up will be given a T-shirt to wear during the event. Lunch will also be provided each afternoon. Registration must be completed by May 3 to be guaranteed a T-shirt in your preferred size.
To view a recap video from the inaugural 2022 Community Cares Week, visit bit.ly/MUCares2022.
