HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine recognized several faculty members for their achievements during its annual year-end award ceremony last week.
“Our faculty is our greatest resource,” said Dr. Darshana Shah, associate dean for faculty advancement. “These awards recognize their exceptional contributions to our School of Medicine.”
Dean Dr. Joseph I. Shapiro presented his Dean’s Awards of Excellence to research and clinical staff in the following categories:
- Clinical Care — Kathleen O’Hanlon, M.D., professor of family and community health, has been providing exemplary patient care and serving the needs of our community for more than 25 years.
- Research — Jung Han Kim, Ph.D., professor of biomedical sciences, is a well-published and collaborative metabolic disease researcher who has earned competitive funding from multiple federal agencies.
- Distinguished Scientist — Uma Sundaram, M.D., professor and vice dean of research and graduate education, is conducting multiple National Institutes of Health-funded studies on gastroenterology-related topics with a significant connection to many of the health concerns in our region and across the country.
- Education — Adam Franks, M.D., professor of family and community health, effortlessly teaches his residents and students while providing excellent clinical care to his patients.
The following additional faculty awards were also presented:
- Faculty Impact Award — Stephen M. Petrany, M.D., professor and chair of the department of family and community health
- Excellence in Mentoring — Adrienne M. Mays-Kingston, M.D., associate professor of family and community medicine
- Excellence in Leadership — Susan L. Flesher, M.D., M.S.N., associate professor of pediatrics
- Excellence in Service — James Denvir, Ph.D., associate professor of biomedical sciences
- Excellence in Commitment — Jennie Yoost, M.D., associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and Beverly Delidow, Ph.D, associate professor of biomedical sciences
- Rural Preceptor of the Year — Scott Davis, volunteer clinical faculty