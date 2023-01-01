On May 17, 2021, Marshall’s Jamil Roberts kicked the Thundering Herd men’s soccer program into the history books.
Roberts’ overtime golden goal in the 98th minute gave Marshall a 1-0 win over No. 3 Indiana and won the Herd the 2020 NCAA College Cup title.
The victory gave Marshall its first-ever team national championship at the highest level of Division I athletics.
For this reason, The Herald-Dispatch has bestowed its 2021 Lowell Cade Sportsperson of the Year award to the Marshall University Men’s Soccer Team.
This award is given to a Tri-State athlete, coach or athletic official for outstanding athletic achievements and exemplary character off the field. The award is named in honor of former Herald-Dispatch sportswriter and editor Lowell Cade.
Even though the award is for a “sportsperson,” the MU Men’s Soccer Team fits the bill, because the athletes had to work as a cohesive unit to earn the championship.
Roberts’ goal came after All-American Vitor Dias put a shot on frame after collecting his own blocked shot following a run by Milo Yosef that set up the play.
After Indiana goalkeeper Roman Celentano saved Dias’ shot, the ball bounded to the far post, where Roberts was waiting to put the championship away for Marshall.
“Vitor in the box does something that no other player on the pitch can do,” Roberts told The Herald-Dispatch for a previous story. “The keeper makes a decent save and I’m there to tap it in. Luckily, I’m in the right place at the right time.”
Following the goal, Roberts took off and slid to the near flag, waiting to be mobbed by teammates and Marshall fans who flooded the field at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
It was an iconic moment in a season that will never be forgotten as the Herd knocked off No. 1 Clemson in PKs, defending champion Georgetown, pseudo-host North Carolina and then national power Indiana to earn the title.
After Dias notched the winner in PKs to beat Clemson, Roberts tallied the game-winners in each of the last three matches.
MU Men’s Soccer coach Chris Grassie said the Herd faithful also contributed to the win.
“The community, the Herd Nation, have been phenomenal,” Grassie told The Herald-Dispatch previously. “They were the last piece of the puzzle that pushed us over in this tournament. We took over Cary....The atmosphere, the crowd, the singing, the support that these guys felt helped us get over that final hump and win a national championship.
“We showed every team in the country who the best-supported college team in soccer are, and that’s us,” Grassie concluded.
The season was pushed back from fall 2020 to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, making it the most unique season in NCAA men’s soccer history and one the Herd will never forget.
That NCAA Championship was certainly Marshall’s top moment in its 17-year history within Conference USA, and that title also helped pave the way for its future within the Sun Belt.
Marshall’s title run helped forge negotiations with the Sun Belt Conference to not only reinstate men’s soccer, but also to create a power conference that is considered one of the nation’s best.
Marshall joined the Sunbelt conference on July 1, 2022.